Factors Likely to Shape Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q4 Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Mar 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered earnings surprise of 9%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.33, which suggests deterioration from earnings of 80 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $101.3 million that suggests a decline of 70.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Factors at Play

Dave & Buster's fiscal fourth quarter performance is likely to have been affected by resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Operating limitations and store reclosures along with cost pressures related to store labor, rise in repair and maintenance costs, spoilage costs (due to prolonged closures) and reduction of rent abatements (due to the expiration of landlord agreements) are likely to have dented fiscal-fourth quarter top line. Owing to these factors, the company expects deterioration in comparable store sales and EBITDA in the to-be-reported quarter.

Also, dismal performance of food and beverage as well as amusement and other is likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the quarter under review.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, food and beverage revenues is likely to witness a decline of 75.2% year over year to $37.9 million. Also, Amusement and other revenues are likely to witness a slump of 69.1% year over year to $60 million.

However, increased focus on promotional activities, expansion plans and digital initiatives along with refinement of a number of service model and menu initiatives is likely to have driven operations in the to-be-reported quarter. This along with acceleration of two capital projects in Tampa is likely to have boosted efficiency gains in the fiscal fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Dave & Buster’s this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates.



Earnings ESP: Dave & Buster’s has an Earnings ESP of +2.88%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Releases

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM reported strong fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics increased year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings of $1.15 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $1.00. Quarterly revenues of $1,743 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $1,731 million. The top line also increased 3% year over year. The upside can be attributed to increase in company sales.



McDonald's Corporation MCD reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. Moreover, the bottom line declined 14% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $5,313.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,320 million. The top line declined 2% year over year. The downtick was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted EPS of 79 cents. Meanwhile, quarterly revenues of $6,749.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,873 million. Moreover, the top line fell 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The downside was caused by dismal global retail and comparable sales as well as decline in store traffic.

