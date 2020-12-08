Factors Likely to Shape Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q3 Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Dec 10.



In fiscal second quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.4%.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.11, which suggests deterioration from earnings of 10 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is at $113.2 million that suggests a decline of 62.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Factors at Play

Dave & Buster's third-quarter top line is likely to reflect dismal traffic on account of the social distancing protocols. This along with coronavirus-induced store closures is expected to have impacted comps in fiscal third quarter. Sequential improvements are likely to get reflected in the quarterly performance on the back of store reopening initiatives. However, it is highly uncertain if the company will record pre-pandemic levels. Further, the company’s non-franchised model makes it susceptible to steep expenses.

This along with dismal performance of food and beverage as well as amusement and other is likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the quarter under review.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, food and beverage revenues is likely to witness a decline of 63.8% year over year to $45.2 million. Also, Amusement and other revenues are likely to witness a slump of 61.1% year over year to $68 million.

However, increased focus on promotional activities, expansion plans and digital initiatives are likely to have driven operations in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the company banks heavily on the arrival of the COVID vaccine.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Dave & Buster’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Dave & Buster’s has an Earnings ESP of +14.16% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The combination makes surprise prediction difficult for the stock.



Peer Releases

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. DNKN reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark of 81 cents by 14.8%. Revenues were up 1.6% year over year to $361.5 million and beat the consensus mark of $340 million by 6.3%.



BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted net loss of 44 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 70 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share. Quarterly revenues of $198.9 million beat the consensus mark of $179 million by 11.1%. However, the top line declined 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lower comparable restaurant sales led to the decline.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG reported third-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s adjusted earnings of $3.76 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44. However, the bottom line declined 1.6% from $3.82 reported in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, quarterly revenues of $1,601.4 million not only surpassed the consensus mark of $1,586 million but also increased 14.1% year over year. The upside can be primarily attributed to robust digital sales along with new restaurant openings.

