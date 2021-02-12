Factors Likely to Shape Cheesecake's (CAKE) Earnings in Q4

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 17. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.3%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 9 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported earnings per share of 58 cents. Notably, the company’s earnings estimate for the quarter has been stable over the past seven days. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $603.9 million, suggesting a decline of 13% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Cheesecake Factory’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Dismal traffic might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Moreover, rise in costs is likely to have impacted the performance of the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for restaurant revenues is pegged at $493 million, indicating a decline of 9.5% from the year-earlier reported figure.



However, the company’s performance might have benefited from robust digitalization. The is likely to get show in incremental sales from its delivery service, which continues to roll out nationwide. It continues to improve its to-go business including online ordering capability. This may have driven the company’s strong off-premise sales channels. Despite the pandemic, off-premise sales accounted for approximately 45% of the company’s restaurant sales in fiscal third-quarter 2020.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cheesecake Factory this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Cheesecake Factory has an Earnings ESP of -108.60% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), which make surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Restaurant space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:



Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +6.25%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Wingstop Inc. WING has an Earnings ESP of +15.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.

