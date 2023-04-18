Factors Likely to Influence Whirlpool's (WHR) Q1 Earnings

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is slated to release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 24, after the closing bell. The household appliance company is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings declines in the to-be-reported quarter.



For first-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.5 billion, suggesting an 8.6% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has moved down 9.5% in the past 60 days to $1.99, indicating a 62.5% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



We expect the company’s first-quarter total revenues to decrease 7.9% year over year to $4.5 billion and the bottom line to plunge 53.3% to $2.48 per share.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.4% in the last reported quarter. Also, the bottom line beat estimates by 4.1%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note

Whirlpool has been on track with cost-based price increases to protect margins and productivity amid the ongoing supply-chain constraints and significant inflationary pressures. The company has been implementing cost takeout actions, including curtailing structural and discretionary costs, capturing raw material deflation opportunities, effectively managing working capital, and syncing supply chain and labor levels with demand.



It announced significant cost-based price increases of 5-18% in various countries. WHR also launched a cost takeout program worth $500 million, which is likely to have reduced fixed and variable costs.



However, the company has been reeling under a challenging environment and sluggish demand from rising inflation. Global supply-chain disruptions and rising raw material costs are likely to have acted as headwinds.



The company has been witnessing elevated raw materials, freight and logistics costs, as well as energy costs. Also, continued investments in marketing and technology, as well as currency headwinds, are likely to have dented the bottom-line performance in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Whirlpool currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Boyd Gaming BYD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. BYD is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $878.7 billion, suggesting 2.1% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boyd Gaming’s fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.47, suggesting 5% growth from

$1.40 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Marriott International MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. MAR is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.3 billion, suggesting 25.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marriott International’s fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.85, suggesting 48% growth from the $1.25 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Hyatt Hotels H currently has an Earnings ESP of +56.57% and a Zacks Rank #3. LVS is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, suggesting 24.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents, suggesting a 242.4% improvement from a loss of 33 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

