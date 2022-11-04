Factors Likely to Influence TreeHouse Foods' (THS) Q3 Earnings

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS is likely to come up with an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it posts third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,288 million, suggesting a rise of 17% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ quarterly bottom line has moved down 48% in the past 60 days to 13 cents per share. This reflects a decline of 71.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 46 cents.



The manufacturer and distributor of private-label packaged foods and beverages has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.2%, on average. TreeHouse Foods delivered an earnings surprise of 76.5% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Consider

TreeHouse Foods has been gaining from its efficient pricing actions and sturdy demand for its private-label products. It has also been focused on cost-control and continuous improvement efforts to drive savings. Encouraged by the robust demand for private-label products, management has been on track with fulfilling incremental orders despite ongoing labor shortages and a lack of material availability.



The company has always been focused on expanding its product offerings through acquisitions. The recent addition of the pasta brand Riviana Foods, along with the Private Brands, has been accretive to revenues. These upsides are expected to have boosted sales in the quarter under review.



However, TreeHouse Foods has been reeling under commodity and freight cost inflation, as well as supply-chain headwinds. It has been witnessing cost inflation, particularly in inputs like eggs, wheat and oats.



Additional costs associated with labor have been concerning.



On its last earnings report, management expected a challenging labor and supply-chain environment for the second half of the year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for TreeHouse Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TreeHouse Foods currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. But its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



Darling Ingredients DAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #2. DARis anticipated to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.68 million, indicating an increase of 42% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling’s bottom line has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to $1.42 per share. The consensus estimate for DAR suggests growth of 62% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. DAR has delivered an earnings beat of 3.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Campbell Soup Company CPB currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.30% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a decrease in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 84 cents suggests a dip of 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Campbell Soup’s top line is anticipated to have increased year over year. The consensus mark for CPB’s revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, indicating an increase of 8.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CPB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a decrease in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.17 suggests a dip of 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Smucker’s top line is anticipated to have increased year over year. The consensus mark for SJM’s revenues is pegged at $2.16 billion, indicating an increase of 5.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Smucker has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

