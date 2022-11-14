Factors Likely to Influence Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Q4 Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 18, before the opening bell. The global consumer products company is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, which indicates an increase of 173.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $784.2 million, indicating growth of 3.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 64%. Also, it delivered a negative earnings surprise of 77.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Spectrum Brands has been reeling under rapidly changing consumer behavior, along with reduced foot traffic in home center channels. Headwinds related to rising inflation are likely to have acted as other deterrents.



Supply-chain bottlenecks, stemming from the congestion at ports and a reduced freight capacity, as well as elevated freight and raw-material costs, are anticipated to have hurt the fiscal fourth-quarter performance. The adverse impacts of foreign currency are expected to have been concerning.



However, Spectrum Brand has been gaining from strength across segments and pricing actions. Contribution from the recently acquired Tristar business, driven by its direct-to-consumer capabilities and innovation pipeline, bodes well. SPB has also been on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which is likely to have aided its performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Spectrum Brands has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +34.67%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



BJ's Wholesale BJ has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. BJ is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.64 billion, suggesting 8.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 79 cents, suggesting a 13.2% decline from 91 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. COST is expected to register top and bottom-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s actuals when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $54.98 billion, suggesting growth of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s quarterly earnings has moved up 2.3% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests 6.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COST delivered an earnings beat of 7.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.95 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 20.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.80 billion, suggesting a 24.4% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 10.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

