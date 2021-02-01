Factors Likely to Influence Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Q1 Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 5, before the opening bell. This global consumer products company is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings has moved up 7 cents to 81 cents in the past 30 days. Moreover, this suggests a surge of 305% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $997.8 million, indicating growth of 14.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 44.5%. Moreover, it delivered an earnings surprise of 54.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Spectrum Brands has been gaining from solid demand for its products, which is boosting sales across its business categories. Driven by continued demand, management in its last earnings call highlighted that fiscal 2021 started on a solid note. It anticipated net sales to grow 3-5% with favorable currency impact and adjusted EBITDA expected to rise in mid-single digits.



Apart from these, the company’s Global Productivity Improvement Plan (GPIP), which aims at improving the company’s operating efficiency and effectiveness, bodes well. This plan is likely to have contributed to the fiscal first-quarter results. In sync with the aforementioned strategy, its Global Pet Care business, which acts as a key growth driver, is on track with exiting non-core assets and activities to focus on core brands.



Keeping in these lines, Spectrum Brand’s newly acquired Omega Sea and Armitage Pet Care brands are expected to have favored this segment’s growth in the quarter under review. Further, the segment is likely to have gained from strong e-commerce sales and a spike in demand for aquatics and reptile kits and equipment. In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales in this unit is pegged at $232 million, which implies an increase of 12.6% year over year.



However, management is reeling under elevated SG&A expenses due to higher volumes and increased marketing investments. Also, it has been witnessing demand and supply-related disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Spectrum Brands has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of -5.17%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.69% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Brunswick Corporation BC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.19% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Fox Corporation FOXA presently has an Earnings ESP of +145.46% and a Zacks Rank #2.

