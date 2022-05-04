Factors Likely to Influence Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Q1 Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 6, before the opening bell. The global consumer products company is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings declines in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, which indicates a decline of 65.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $761.6 million, indicating a decline of 33.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 220%. Also, it delivered a negative earnings surprise of 41.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Spectrum Brands has been benefiting from solid demand for its products. Global Productivity Improvement plan savings have been contributing to growth. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver, driven by its pipeline of robust innovation and growth strategy. The pet segment is expected to have witnessed steady growth in the fiscal first quarter, particularly in aquatics and companion animal categories. It has also been on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which is likely to have aided the top and bottom-line performances in the fiscal first quarter.



However, the company has been witnessing elevated freight and raw-material costs. Inflationary pressure, driven by elevated transportation and commodity costs, is expected to have continued to weigh on the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management anticipated higher transportation and commodity cost trends to continue throughout fiscal 2022. This is expected to have weighed on the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Spectrum Brands has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS has an Earnings ESP of +38.64% and it currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. SEAS is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $261.8 million, indicating an improvement of 52.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s bottom line has narrowed down by a penny in the past 30 days to a loss of 15 cents per share. However, the metric suggests growth of 73.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. SEAS has delivered an earnings beat of 137.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Planet Fitness PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +22.68% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 27 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting an increase of 170% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Planet Fitness’ top line is also expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $188 million, which suggests a rise of 68% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. PLNT has delivered an earnings beat of 0.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Golden Entertainment GDEN currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days to 49 cents per share, suggesting 40% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Golden Entertainment’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $263.6 million, suggesting a rise of 10% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GDEN has delivered an earnings beat of 204.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



