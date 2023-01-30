Factors Likely to Influence Snap-on's (SNA) Q4 Earnings

Snap-on Incorporated SNA is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.09 per share, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down 1% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.



We expect the company’s fourth-quarter total revenues to increase 3.8% year over year to $1.15 billion and the bottom line to decrease 4% to $3.94 per share.



In the last reported quarter, the company posted an earnings surprise of 10.1%. SNA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Snap-on has been gaining from continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan. The company’s growth strategy focuses on three critical areas, enhancing the franchise network, improving relationships with repair shop owners and managers, and expanding critical industries in emerging markets.



It has been on track with its Rapid Continuous Improvement process and other cost-reduction initiatives. The RCI process is designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs. Savings from the RCI initiative reflect gains from the continuous productivity and process improvement plans.



Management has been boosting customer services, and enhancing manufacturing and supply chain capabilities through the RCI initiatives and further investments. All the aforesaid factors should have contributed to the company’s top and bottom-line performances in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Snap-on has been reeling under supply-chain headwinds, which is likely to have hurt fourth-quarter performance. Rising cost inflation, stemming from higher raw material expenses and increased transportation costs, is expected to have been concerning. Unfavorable foreign currency movement is anticipated to have acted as a deterrent.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Snap-on this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Snap-on has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -3.72%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



BJ's Wholesale BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +18.48% and a Zacks Rank #3. BJ is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, suggesting 12.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 88 cents, suggesting 10% growth from 80 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved down 2.3% in the past 30 days.



Crocs CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.79% and a Zacks Rank #3. CROX is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $938.5 million, suggesting 60% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.15, suggesting no year-over-year change. The consensus mark has moved up 7% in the past 30 days.



Red Rock Resorts RRR currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. RRR is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $421.3 million, suggesting a 0.3% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 56 cents, suggesting 1.8% growth from 55 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 60 days.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

