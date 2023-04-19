Factors Likely to Influence SLB's Earnings This Season

SLB SLB is set to report first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 21, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 71 cents per share (excluding charges and credits), comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents, thanks to strong activities in land and offshore resources in North America and Latin America.

SLB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Schlumberger Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Schlumberger Limited price-eps-surprise | Schlumberger Limited Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of 61 cents has witnessed three upward movements and one downward revision over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a 79.4% improvement from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues of $7.5 billion indicates a 25.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Compared to the prior-year quarter, the pricing scenario of oil was not healthier. Hence, SLB’s oilfield service demand is likely to have declined. But, the crude pricing environment, although not as good as a year ago, was still highly favorable for exploration and production activities. This, in turn, is likely to have aided SLB’s oilfield service business. Notably, with the implementation of its return-focused technology, SLB has succeeded in building North America’s premium quality oilfield services and equipment operations.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for SLB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: SLB’s Earnings ESP is -0.59%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Enterprise is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share.

TechnipFMC plc FTI currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.

TechnipFMC is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.

CNX Resources Corporation CNX has an Earnings ESP of +8.14% and is currently a Zacks #3 Ranked player.

CNX Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.