Factors Likely to Influence Skechers' (SKX) Q4 Earnings

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is likely to register top- and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Feb 4, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,310 million, which indicates a decline of 1.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The company’s top line declined 3.9% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has declined by a penny in the past seven days and is currently pegged at 27 cents per share. The consensus mark suggests a decline of 30.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. We note that Skechers delivered an earnings surprise of 51.4% in the last reported quarter. Also, this well-known retail apparel and footwear company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average.

Keys Aspects to Note

Adverse impacts stemming from the coronavirus pandemic upon the company’s top line cannot be ignored. Notably, Skechers has been witnessing weak retail sales in its international and domestic segments. Also, soft traffic across the company’s tourist and destination concept stores has been affecting its direct-to-consumer sales.



Nevertheless, gradual improvements across some of the company’s international markets, especially in China, are encouraging. Also, Skechers has been witnessing sturdy growth in its e-commerce platform, backed by robust omni-channel services. These upsides along with the company’s focus on boosting assortments and prudent inventory management efforts are likely to have provided some cushion during the fourth quarter.



However, adverse impacts stemming from higher general & administrative expenses cannot be ruled out. This is likely to have put pressure on the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Skechers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Skechers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.50%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.06% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SnapOn Incorporated SNA currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Guess?, Inc. GES has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present

