Factors Likely to Influence PVH Corp's (PVH) Q3 Earnings

PVH Corporation PVH is expected to register year-over-year top and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 30. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating a decline of 4.3% from the prior-year reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.13 per share, suggesting a decline of 20.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down 0.9% in the past 60 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.5%. Its bottom line surpassed estimates by 24.7%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

PVH Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PVH Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

Factors to Note

PVH Corp has been reeling under uncertainty related to the Ukraine war, macroeconomic challenges, inflationary pressure and the pandemic. Also, continued weakness in the North America business due to the ongoing supply-chain pressures and logistic delays have been concerning. This, along with higher inventory and reduced discretionary spending, is likely to have dented the fiscal third-quarter performance.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call management expected a 4-5% year-over-year revenue decline for third-quarter fiscal 2022. This is inclusive of a 2% decrease from the war in Ukraine. The bottom line was predicted to be $2.10-$2.15. Notably, the company reported $3.89 and $2.67 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. This includes unfavorable currency impacts of 35 cents, as well as 18 cents of adverse impacts of the Ukraine war.



However, the company has been gaining from the continued momentum in its core brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, along with strength in its international business. The company's Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands are anticipated to have performed well in the quarter under review, driven by robust consumer demand. Also, strength across smart casual categories like woven shirts, dresses and pants bodes well.



Also, the continued momentum in PVH Corp's international unit is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fiscal third quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PVH Corp this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PVH Corp has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



GIII Apparel GIII currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank #2. BJ is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, suggesting 5.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GII Apparel’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.85, suggesting a 14.3% decline from the $2.16 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. COST is expected to register top and bottom-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s actuals when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $54.98 billion, suggesting growth of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s quarterly earnings has moved up 2.3% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests 6.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COST delivered an earnings beat of 7.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.95 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 20.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.80 billion, suggesting a 24.4% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 10.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

