Factors Likely to Influence Post Holdings' (POST) Q4 Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 16, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,928 million, indicating growth of 19.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share has been stable at $1.38 over the past 30 days, suggesting an increase of 62.4% from the year-ago period’s actual.



Post Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Saint Louis, MO-based company delivered an earnings surprise of 70.8%.

Key Factors to Note

Post Holdings’ quarterly results are likely to reflect gains from strategic pricing actions. Additionally, the company's prudent acquisitions have been contributing to its success by enabling the expansion of its customer base. Post Holdings’ acquisition of a select pet food brand from The J.M. Smucker Co. helped the company with a compelling entry point into the attractive and growing pet food category. The company is also likely to have gained from its Refrigerated Retail and Post Consumer Brands segments in the quarter under discussion.



We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter sales at the Post Consumer Brands segment is pegged at $939 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 59.7%. The consensus estimate for the Refrigerated Retail and Foodservice segments is pegged at $238 million and $603 million, suggesting year-over-year decreases of 4.4% and 3.7%, respectively.



However, Post Holdings is not immune to inflationary pressure and supply-chain related issues. Although supply-chain headwinds have eased a little, the same continued to hike manufacturing costs and lower customer order fulfillment rates than optimal levels. Notably, the company has been facing higher input and freight costs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Post Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 51 cents, flat year over year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $107.6 million, which indicates an increase of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BBW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.43 suggests an increase of 10.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to improve from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $57.7 billion, suggesting growth of 6% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.



NIKE NKE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s quarterly earnings per share of 85 cents remains flat year over year.



NIKE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. The consensus estimate for NKE’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.4 billion, indicating a rise of 0.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



