Factors Likely to Influence MYR Group's (MYRG) Q1 Earnings

MYR Group Inc. MYRG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 29, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38.2% and 6%, respectively. Earnings and revenues of this electrical construction service provider in the United States and Canada also grew 18.8% and 27.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures, courtesy of strong contribution from both the segments — Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I).



Markedly, MYR Group reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.4%.



Trend in Estimate Revision



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been unchanged at 53 cents per share over the past 30 days. This indicates a 20.5% increase from the year-ago earnings of 44 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $547.9 million, suggesting a 17.1% year-over-year improvement.

Factors to Note



Strong organic growth rates in the company’s underlying markets, acquisitions and operational activities to streamline business operations are expected to have aided MYR Group to generate higher revenues and earnings in the first quarter.



The T&D business, contributing 55% to the company’s sales, has been benefiting from high levels of activity in the small-to-medium project market and increased outsourcing by key utility customers. Investments to strengthen the grid against natural disasters and upgrade the aging infrastructure are likely to reflect on this business segment’s results. Increased focus on renewable energy also bodes well.



The company is likely to have generated higher revenues from the C&I business segment, contributing 45% to sales, owing to strong activities in core Arizona and Colorado markets. Furthermore, incremental revenues from the CSI acquisition added to the positives.



On the flip side, higher incentive compensation and other employee-related expenses to support operational growth are likely to have weighed on its margins.



What the Zacks Model Says



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MYR Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: MYR Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



