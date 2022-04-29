Factors Likely to Influence Molson Coors' (TAP) Q1 Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.14 billion, suggesting 12.6% growth from the prior-year period’s reported figure. Although the consensus mark for earnings has declined 14.3% in the past 30 days to 18 cents per share, it suggests significant growth of 1,700% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, this leading alcohol company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 10%. However, it recorded an earnings surprise of 31.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Molson Coors has been benefiting from the revitalization plan and the premiumization of its global portfolio. Strength across its Coors Light and Miller Lite brands, as well as its beyond beer approach, bodes well.



Speaking of its revitalization plan, it aims at achieving sustainable top-line growth by streamlining the organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. As part of this plan, it has been investing in iconic brands and growth opportunities in the above-premium beer space, expanding in adjacencies and beyond beer, and creating digital competencies for commercial functions, supply-chain-related system capabilities and employees. These investments are expected to have aided the company’s first-quarter performance. Also, the company’s cost-savings program remains one of the key growth drivers.



TAP has been witnessing strong market share gains, driven by its innovation and premiumization efforts. In a bid to accelerate portfolio premiumization, it has been aggressively growing its above-premium portfolio in the past few years. The continued strength of the U.S. hard seltzer portfolio, particularly Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Vizzy along with the solid performance of the above-premium beer category have been aiding the U.S. above premium segment.



However, elevated marketing costs related to investments in brands and innovation act as headwinds. On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management expected higher year-over-year marketing spend in the first half of 2022.



Also, inflationary pressures related to higher transportation costs are expected to have resulted in higher cost of goods sold (COGS) in the quarter under review. Apart from these, global supply chain disruptions and higher freight costs remain concerns.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Molson Coors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Molson Coors has an Earnings ESP of -21.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.

