Factors Likely to Influence Lands' End (LE) Q3 Earnings

Lands' End, Inc. LE is likely to have witnessed a year-over-year decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers on Dec 5 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $350 million, suggesting a 5.7% fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for quarterly loss is currently pegged at a loss of 16 cents a share, wider than the loss of 14 cents per share reported in the year-ago fiscal period. The consensus estimate has been stable over the past 30 days.



This clothing, accessories, footwear and home products retailer has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 173.9%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Lands' End’s quarterly results are likely to have been hurt by the impacts of a challenging macro environment, including a shift in consumer demand and currency headwinds. Inflationary pressures on consumer discretionary spending remain deterrents. These, along with any deleverage in selling and administrative expenses, are expected to have hurt LE’s profitability in the quarter under review.



On its lastearnings call management had envisioned revenues to be $340-$355 million and loss per share in the range of 13-20 cents for the fiscal third quarter. It had projected an adjusted EBITDA of $13-$16 million for the to-be-reported quarter.



On the flip side, the company’s e-commerce business and brand strength appear encouraging. We note that enhanced data analytics capabilities, consumer-centric approach, product initiatives, technological advancements and brand awareness are expected to have positively impacted the to-be-reported quarter. Improvement in supply-chain costs and reduction in markdown inventory appear encouraging.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lands' End this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Currently, Lands' End has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to have registered a bottom-line decrease when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.65 suggests a dip of 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion, indicating a rise of 4.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%, on average.



Signet SIG currently has an Earnings ESP of +24.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to have registered top and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The consensus mark for SIG’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, which suggests a decrease of 13.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Signet’s earnings has moved up and down by 4 cents to 15 cents per share in the past seven days. Also, the consensus estimate indicates a 79.7% decline from the figures reported in the year-ago quarter. SIG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.3%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3. COST is likely to have registered a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.44 suggests an increase of 11% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to have improved from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $57.5 billion, suggesting growth of 5.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.



