Factors Likely to Influence Keurig's (KDP) Q4 Earnings

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 51 cents, suggesting a 13.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has also been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, indicating 11.9% growth from the year-ago period’s reported number.



For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $14.1 billion, suggesting 10.8% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings indicates a 5.6% year-over-year increase to $1.69.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the company’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-eps-surprise | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

Key Factors to Note

Keurig has been gaining from the solid performance in its cold beverages, driven by strong in-market execution and increased marketing investment. Also, a recovery in the coffee business bodes well.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call management expected the coffee business to deliver strong sales and earnings growth in the fourth quarter.



Within carbonated soft drinks, the company’s zero-sugar products have been performing well. And in seltzers, its partnership with Polar has been driving growth. Driven by such upsides, management, in its last earnings report, projected net sales (cc) growth in the low-double-digit range and adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-single digits for 2022.



The company is likely to have retained its strong performance in the Packaged Beverages segment in the fourth quarter, attributable to growth in CSDs, CORE Hydration, Snapple, Polar seltzers, Evian, Mott's and Hawaiian Punch. KDP has also been gaining from strong in-market performance, with strength in CSDs, premium unflavored water, seltzers, teas, apple juice and fruit drinks.



However, the company has been witnessing input cost inflation, rising transportation costs and supply-chain disruptions. These, along with the adverse impacts of higher marketing investment, acted as deterrents.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management anticipated inflation to remain the greatest challenge.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Keurig this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Keurig currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

