Factors Likely to Influence Keurig (KDP) in Q1 Earnings

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents, suggesting no change from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has also been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.02 billion, indicating 3.9% growth from the year-ago period’s reported number.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. We note that its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Keurig has been gaining from solid portfolio demand and continued market share gains, stemming from robust in-market performances across categories and brands.



Sales gains in the first quarter are anticipated to have been driven by growth across all business segments, particularly the Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages segments. Also, improvement in the away-from-home channel, owing to increased consumer mobility, bodes well.



The company is likely to have retained its strong performance in the Packaged Beverages segment in the first quarter, attributable to growth in CSDs — particularly Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Sunkist, A&W, 7UP, CORE Hydration, Vita Coco, Clamato, Yoo-Hoo, and Bai and Squirt, as well as growth in Polar, Snapple and Mott's. Favorable volume/mix and higher net price realization have been aiding the segment's sales.



KDP's carbonated soft drinks have been gaining traction, driven by core brand growth and successful innovation, particularly its new-zero sugar variety. Sunkist has become the leading fruit-flavored CSD brand, with double-digit consumption growth. The Dr Pepper brand has also been performing well on robust consumption growth. The trends are likely to have aided KDP's performance.



However, the company has been witnessing headwinds related to input cost inflation, labor shortages, rising transportation costs, and supply-chain disruptions, which are likely to have persisted in the first quarter. These, along with product unavailability due to supply-chain headwinds, are expected to have led to higher inventory.



On its last reported earnings call, management expected supply-chain challenges to be more pronounced in the first quarter of 2022. Inflation is likely to have hurt margins in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Keurig this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Keurig currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

