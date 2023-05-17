Factors Likely to Influence DICK'S Sporting's (DKS) Q1 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS is expected to register year-over-year sales and earnings growth when it releases first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.8 billion, indicating growth of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.21, which suggests growth of 12.6% from the year-ago reported number. Also, the consensus mark has moved up by 3 pennies in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average.

Factors to Note

DICK’S Sporting has been benefiting from compelling assortment and its structural transformation in recent years. The company also remains on track with its store initiatives. Its earlier launched DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! have been performing well. The two Golf Galaxy performance centers, featuring TrackMan and BioMech golf technologies, are likely to have acted as upsides. Progress on its store remodeling efforts is also expected to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company has been reeling under the adverse impacts of weak merchandise margin. DKS expects first-quarter fiscal 2023 gross margin to witness a sequential improvement. However, it is likely to be down year over year due to lower merchandise margins, partly offset by reduced freight costs.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for DICK'S Sporting this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



DICK’S Sporting currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.15%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:



Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.74% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jul 27, 2023. The consensus mark for AMZN’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $131.6 billion, which suggests growth of 8.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s earnings have moved up by 2 pennies to 34 cents per share in the past 30 days. Also, the consensus estimate indicates 240% growth from the figures reported in the year-ago quarter.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25. The consensus mark for BURL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which suggests 13.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for BURL’s quarterly earnings have declined by a penny in the past 30 days to 93 cents per share. However, the consensus estimate suggests growth of 72.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25. The consensus mark for ULTA’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, which suggests a rise of 11.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ULTA’s earnings has moved up 2 pennies to $6.81 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates 8.1% growth from the figures reported in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.