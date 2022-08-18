Factors Likely to Influence DICK'S Sporting (DKS) Q2 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS is expected to register year-over-year sales and earnings decline when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, indicating a decline of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.51, which suggests a decrease of 30.9% from the year-ago reported number. However, the consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.7%, on average.

Factors to Note

DICK’S Sporting has been reeling under the adverse impacts of the ongoing macroeconomic environment, supply-chain conditions and the current geopolitical situation. The company has been witnessing higher supply-chain-related costs and rising fixed occupancy costs. These downsides are likely to have dented the fiscal second-quarter performance.



However, strength in its core strategies bodes well. The company also remains on track with its store initiatives. Its earlier launched DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! have been performing well. The two Golf Galaxy performance centers, featuring TrackMan and BioMech golf technologies, are likely to have acted as upsides. Progress on its store remodeling efforts is also expected to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DICK’S Sporting this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



DICK’S Sporting currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top-line and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for ULTA’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which suggests a rise of 11.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s earnings has moved up 1.3% to $4.84 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates 6.1% growth from $4.56 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for DG’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past seven days to $2.92 per share. The consensus estimate suggests 8.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.4 billion, which suggests growth of 8.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Ollie's Bargain OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.06% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 33 cents suggests a decline from the 52 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Ollie's Bargain’s top line is anticipated to have risen year over year. The consensus mark for OLLI’s revenues is pegged at $457.5 million, indicating an increase of 10% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



