Factors Likely to Influence Diageo's (DEO) FY23 Earnings

Diageo Plc DEO is scheduled to release preliminary results for fiscal 2023 on Aug 1. DEO has been benefiting from its diversified footprint, advantaged portfolio, strong brands and favorable industry trends of premiumization. The company has been witnessing solid business momentum, strong consumer demand and market share gains, which have been boosting its performance. Effective marketing and exceptional commercial execution bode well.



However, inflation, stemming from higher glass, ocean freight and transportation costs, has been a headwind for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company. Currency headwinds are also concerning.



The alcoholic beverage company, which reports on a half-yearly basis, posted robust sales growth, operating margin expansion and productivity savings, which aided earnings in the first half of fiscal 2023.

Diageo plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Diageo plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Diageo plc Quote

Key Factors to Note

DEO is anticipated to have retained the strength in its business in fiscal 2023 through constant premiumization efforts, recovery across markets, pricing actions and supply productivity savings.



DEO is well-poised for growth from effective marketing and extraordinary commercial execution. It is likely to invest strongly in marketing and innovation, and leverage its revenue growth management capabilities, including strategic pricing actions. This is likely to support DEO in the near and long terms. Gains from its marketing actions are expected to get reflected in its margin performance for fiscal 2023.



The company’s margin trends were favorable in the first half of fiscal 2023, thanks to its premiumization efforts, ongoing market recovery, pricing actions and disciplined cost management. Organic operating profit is likely to have benefited from the leverage in operating costs, driven by disciplined cost management. Supply productivity savings and price increases are also expected to have contributed to margin growth despite the impacts of higher cost inflation on the gross margin.



On the last reportedearnings call the company expected the fiscal 2023 organic operating margin to benefit from continued premiumization trends, everyday efficiencies and operating expense leverage, offset by strong investments in marketing.



Our model had predicted an operating margin, on a GAAP basis, of 29.7% for fiscal 2023, reflecting an expansion of 120 basis points (bps) from the prior-year reported figure. The operating margin, before pre-exceptional items, is expected to decline 110 bps year over year to 29.9%.



For fiscal 2023, DEO anticipated organic net sales growth across North America to normalize through the second half of fiscal 2023, whereas it reported double-digit growth in the year-ago period. In Europe, organic net sales growth is likely to moderate in the second half of fiscal 2023, as the company laps the on-trade channel re-opening and recovery in the prior year.



DEO anticipates continued organic net sales growth for the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean and Africa in the second half of fiscal 2023, although at a moderated pace than strong growth reported in fiscal 2022.



However, Diageo has been suffering from persistent inflationary pressures induced by higher commodity costs, particularly agave, energy expenses and supply disruptions. As a substantial portion of Diageo’s business comes from international operations, exchange rate fluctuations have been hampering its sales for a while.



Diageo expects to continue its revenue-management initiatives, including pricing actions, throughout fiscal 2023 to overcome the challenging inflationary environment.



In the second half of fiscal 2023, the company expects cost inflation pressure to persist and has been committed to investing in its brands to deliver sustainable growth. DEO expects marketing investment to increase more than sales growth in the second half of fiscal 2023. Our model estimates a 3.7% rise in marketing costs for the second half of fiscal 2023.

