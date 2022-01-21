Factors Likely to Influence Diageo's (DEO) Earnings in 1H22

Diageo Plc DEO is scheduled to release interim results for the first half of fiscal 2022 on Jan 27. The company has been benefiting from the recovery in consumer demand across markets. However, continued disruptions in Travel Retail, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds have been hurting its performance.



Notably, the alcoholic beverage company, which reports on a half-yearly basis, posted robust sales, operating margin and earnings in fiscal 2021, driven by strong growth across all regions, led by gains in North America. It recorded pre-exceptional year-over-year earnings per share growth of 7.4% (in local currency) in fiscal 2021, with an 8.3% sales growth.

Key Factors to Note

Strong consumer demand in the off-trade channel and recovery of the on-trade channel in key markets are likely to have aided Diageo’s top and bottom lines in the first half of fiscal 2021. The company has been witnessing strong demand for its tequila brands and Johnnie Walker whisky, along with continued strength in off-premise sales for premium spirits like tequilas, liqueurs and bottles of Johnnie Walker scotch. The demand trends are likely to have boosted sales in the first half of the fiscal year.



In the fiscal 2021 earnings call, the company anticipated market growth in North America to return to historical levels of mid-single digits in fiscal 2022, indicating optimism for the first half’s performance. It expected growth to be driven by the benefits of lapping soft on-trade comparisons.



The company has also been gaining from consumer-led marketing and innovation. Its first half’s performance is expected to have benefited from efforts to leverage its existing e-commerce capabilities and accelerate investments in the online platform to cater to online demand.



On its last earnings call, the company expected organic sales momentum to continue throughout fiscal 2022. It anticipated growth to be driven by the resilience in the off-trade channel as well as the recovery in on-trade, offset by the potential impacts of future COVID-19 waves and continued disruption in Travel Retail. It predicted recovery in sales volumes, positive channel mix and premiumization trends to aid the operating margin.



However, on its last earnings call, the company anticipated continued near-term volatility in some markets. Driven by the continued international travel restrictions, the Travel Retail business is expected to have witnessed a soft performance in the fiscal first half. Although the Zacks Rank 3 (Hold) company anticipated further easing of on-trade restrictions in Europe and Turkey to aid the Guinness business, it expects continued disruption in Travel Retail for fiscal 2022. Moreover, it anticipates the continued impacts of rising inflationary pressures to partly hurt margins.

