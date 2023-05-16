Factors Likely to Influence Deckers' (DECK) Q4 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK is likely to register a decline in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on May 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $703.6 million, indicating a decline of 4.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



However, the bottom line of this designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has increased 2.4% to $2.60 over the past 30 days, suggesting an improvement from the $2.51 per share reported in the year-ago period.



Deckers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Goleta, CA-based company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 9.5%.

Key Factors to Note

Deckers’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from management’s focus on ramping up inventory, optimizing channel mix to fulfil consumer demand, scaling production to support the growth of brands and implementing targeted price increases. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing an innovative line of products and enhancing the direct-to-consumer business might have acted as tailwinds.



Keeping pace with changing trends, Deckers has constantly been developing its e-commerce portal to capture incremental sales. The company has been making substantial investments to strengthen its online presence and enhance the shopping experience.



We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales at the HOKA ONE ONE brand is pegged at $359 million, suggesting an increase of 26.4% year over year. The consensus estimate for the Teva brand is currently pegged at $55 million, flat year over year.



The consensus estimate for sales at the UGG brand is $276 million, down from $375 million reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for sales at the Sanuk brand is $11.9 million, which is in line with the figure from the prior-year quarter.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism, higher freight costs, labor shortages, strengthening of the U.S. dollar and geopolitical tensions are some of the headwinds Deckers might have encountered. On its lastearnings call management hinted that foreign currency headwinds would impact fourth-quarter revenues by $20 million and fiscal 2023 revenues by approximately $100 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model shows that Deckers is likely to beat earnings estimates this quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Deckers currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +7.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

