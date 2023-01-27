Factors Likely to Influence Deckers' (DECK) Q3 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on Feb 2 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,235 million, indicating an improvement of 4% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories is expected to increase year over year. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share has declined 0.6% to $9.41 over the past 30 days, it suggests an improvement from the $8.42 per share reported in the year-ago period.



Deckers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Goleta, CA-based company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 3.8%.

Key Factors to Note

Deckers’ third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the acceleration of omnichannel capabilities, a customer-centric approach and marketing strategies. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing an innovative line of products and enhancing the direct-to-consumer business might have acted as tailwinds. Additionally, the strategic price increases of products might have supported the top line in the quarter under review.



Keeping pace with changing trends, Deckers has constantly been developing its e-commerce portal to capture incremental sales. The company has been making substantial investments to strengthen its online presence and enhance the shopping experience.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deckers Outdoor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote

We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales at the HOKA ONE ONE brand is pegged at $273 million, suggesting an increase of 47.9% year over year. The consensus estimate for the Teva brand currently stands at $19.6 million, down 5% from the year-ago period.



The consensus estimate for sales at the UGG brand is pegged at $900 million, down 4.9% year over year. The consensus mark for sales at the Sanuk brand stands at $6.5 million, up 6.4% from the prior-year quarter. Other brands, primarily composed of Koolaburra, are expected to increase 1.1% to $30.9 million.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism, higher freight costs, labor shortages, strengthening of the U.S. dollar and geopolitical tensions are some of the headwinds Deckers might have encountered. On its lastearnings call management hinted that foreign currency headwinds would impact second-half revenues by approximately $70 million, primarily the UGG brand.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Deckers this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Although Deckers currently has a Zacks Rank #2, its Earnings ESP of -2.53% makes a surprise prediction difficult. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are three companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season:



Expedia Group EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.34% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.85 suggests an increase of 74.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Expedia Group’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.68 billion, indicating an increase of 17.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Arhaus ARHS currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 19 cents suggests an increase of 35.7% from the year-ago reported number.



Arhaus' top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $354.1 million, which suggests an increase of 48.7% from the prior-year quarter. ARHS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.04 suggests an increase of 22.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.10 billion, indicating an increase of 10.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FIVE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.