Factors Likely to Influence Crocs' (CROX) Earnings in Q4

Crocs, Inc. CROX is expected to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers on Feb 16, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has moved up 3.8% in the past 30 days to $2.18 per share. Also, the consensus estimate suggests a rise of 1.4% from the year-ago period’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $937.9 million, suggesting an improvement of 59.9% from the prior-year reported figure.



We expect the company’s fourth-quarter total revenues to surge 60% year over year to $935 million and the bottom line to decline 1.8% to $2.11 per share.



For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.55 billion, suggesting 53.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings indicates a 25.6% year-over-year increase to $10.45. We expect the company’s 2022 total revenues to advance 53.3% year over year to $3.55 billion and the bottom line to increase 24.6% to $10.37 per share.



The Broomfield, CO-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.2%.

Key Factors to Note

Crocs has been gaining from robust demand and continued strength in the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands. The company’s acquired HEYDUDE (which specializes in casual, comfortable and lightweight products) is expected to have worked in its favor in the to-be-reported quarter.



Its expanded digital and omnichannel capabilities have been significant growth drivers. Increased focus on the Crocs mobile app and global social platforms bodes well. Gains from strategic collaborations and influencer campaigns, along with digital and social marketing efforts, are expected to have been upsides.



In a recent development, management projected 2022 revenues of $3.55 billion compared with the $3.46-$3.52 billion mentioned earlier. The revised view indicates an increase of 53% from that reported in 2021 versus the prior mentioned 49-52% rise. For the fourth quarter, the company expects year-over-year revenue growth of 60%. It anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 27% for 2022.



However, Crocs has been reeling under inflation, higher air freight and logistics costs, as well as supply-chain headwinds. Also, costs related to the HEYDUDE acquisition, unfavorable channel mix and adverse currency are likely to have been concerning.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Crocs this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Crocs currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -1.35%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



BJ's Wholesale BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +18.48% and a Zacks Rank #3. BJ is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, suggesting 12.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 88 cents, suggesting 10% growth from the 80 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. BJ’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.2%.



Planet Fitness PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. PLNT is likely to register a top and bottom line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Planet Fitness’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $269.1 million, calling for growth of 46.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 47 cents suggests a significant increase of 80.8% year over year. PLNT’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.6%.



Calavo Growers CVGW currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. CVGW is likely to register a top-line improvement when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Calavo Growers’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $277 million, calling for growth of 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 24 cents suggests a significant increase from the loss per share of 2 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. CVGW has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average.



