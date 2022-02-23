Factors Likely to Influence Chico's FAS (CHS) in Q4 Earnings

Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS is expected to register growth in its top and bottom-line performances from the year-ago reported figures when it releases fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 1, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 5 cents, which suggests an improvement of 113.9% from a loss of 36 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $498 million, indicating an increase of about 29% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



A glance at its performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it delivered an earnings surprise of 275.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 700%.

Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Chico's FAS, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Chico's FAS has been gaining from steady progress in its turnaround strategy. CHS has also been focusing on continued expense management, which is expected to have boosted its margins in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The company has been witnessing strength in both online and stores across all three brands. It remains on track with store rationalization and optimization of its real estate portfolio in a bid to improve overall store profitability. Enhanced digital business driven by the Buy Online Pick Up in the store service and strong social media customer engagement remains upsides. Solid growth in non-sports bra, panties, and sleepwear categories bodes well. Such endeavors are likely to have aided the company’s top-line performance.



On its last reported quarter’s earnings call, management projected fourth-quarter consolidated net sales of $495-$510 million, closer to the 2019 reported level. It anticipated a gross margin rate of 33-34.5% and SG&A, as a rate of net sales, of 32.3-32.8%. Adjusted earnings are envisioned to have been flat to 5 cents, suggesting an improvement on a year-over-year and two-year basis.



On the flip side, CHS is reeling under supply-chain disruptions, including elevated freight costs, higher raw materials and product delays due to the pandemic. As a result, the company is likely to have witnessed 300-400 basis points of adverse impacts in the fiscal fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Chico's FAS this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Chico's FAS currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



DICK’S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved north by 0.3% to $3.39 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a 39.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DICK’S Sporting’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.31 billion, which suggests a rise of 6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DKS has delivered an earnings beat of 104.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Casey’s General Stores CASY has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 6.7% to $1.43 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a 37.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Casey’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.08 billion, which suggests a rise of 53.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CASY has delivered an earnings beat of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Costco Wholesale COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 1.1% to $2.67 per share, indicating 24.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $51.1 billion, which suggests a rise of 14% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. COST has delivered an earnings beat of 8.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.