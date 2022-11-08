Factors Likely to Influence Capri Holdings' (CPRI) Q2 Earnings

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is likely to register year-over-year increases in its top and bottom lines when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 9, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,290 million, indicating growth of 7.6% from the prior-year reported figure.

The bottom line of the global fashion luxury group is anticipated to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings per share has been unchanged over the past 30 days to $1.55. The figure suggests growth of 1.3% from the year-ago period’s reported number.



Capri Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.4%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this London-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 11.9%.

Capri Holdings Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Capri Holdings Limited price-eps-surprise | Capri Holdings Limited Quote

Factors to Note

Capri Holdings has long been gaining from the robust performance of all three luxury brands. The company has been on track to maximize the potential of the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories. Notably, the Versace brand expanded its license deal with EuroItalia for an additional period of 15 years.



The company has also been emphasizing on boosting its accessories business, including leather goods and handbags. This, along with cost-containment efforts, increased focus on the e-commerce platform and accretive buyouts, bodes well.



Its e-commerce business has been witnessing a sturdy performance, driven by omni-channel capabilities and increased consumer engagement. The company has been investing significantly in digital analytics, expanding capabilities and upgrading the e-commerce platform.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call management anticipated fiscal second-quarter revenues of $300 million from Versace, $140 million from Jimmy Choo, and $960 million from Michael Kors, indicating year-over-year increases of 7%, 3% and 9%, respectively, on a reported basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues at Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands is pegged at $301 million, $142 million and $957 million, indicating increases of 6.7%, 3.6% and 8.6%, respectively.



However, Capri Holdings has been grappling with supply-chain bottlenecks and higher transportation costs, as well as the war in Ukraine. Lower revenues from China, owing to the pandemic-related restrictions, are likely to have been a drag.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call the company predicted revenues in Mainland China to be down 20% year-over-year for the fiscal second quarter.



Also, increased marketing and supply-chain costs have been weighing on margins. The company, in its last earnings report, expected an operating margin of 17% for the fiscal second quarter, suggesting a decline from 18.5% reported in the year-ago period.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Capri Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Capri Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for ROST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.36 billion, which suggests a decline of 4.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ earnings has moved up by a penny to 81 per share in the past seven days. However, the consensus estimate indicates a 25.7% decline from the $1.09 reported in the year-ago quarter.



DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for DKS’ quarterly earnings has moved up 1.4% in the past 30 days to $2.24 per share. However, the consensus estimate suggests a 29.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICK'S quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.7 billion, which suggests a decline of 1.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, which suggests 6.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.16 per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 20.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

