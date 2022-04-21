Factors Likely to Influence CACI's Fate in Q3 Earnings

CACI International CACI is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.65 billion, indicating an improvement of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.79 per share, suggesting a significant decline of 9.3% year over year.



The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 13.5%.

CACI International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CACI International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CACI International, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

CACI's to-be-reported quarter's performance is likely to have benefited from its large pipeline of government projects.



The company's total backlog as of Dec 31, 2021, was $24.1 billion. Back-to-back contract wins at regular intervals might have favored the to-be-reported quarter's performance.



Increasing inorganic revenue growth and continued margin expansion may get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter results. On its last earnings conference call, the company had stated that it expects 92% of fiscal 2022 revenues to come from existing programs, 4% from recompetes and around 3% from newly acquired businesses.



Fixed-price contracts might have contributed to the third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance as well.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CACI this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



CACI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Apple AAPL, Sony SONY and Fortive FTV have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Apple is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 28. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.78% at present. Apple's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters and matched once, the average surprise being 20.3%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 2.1%. AAPL's quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 5.4% year over year to $94.4 billion.

Sony has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +12.96%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 27. Sony's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 51.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SONY's fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.23%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $20.82 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 0.65%.

Fortive currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.30%. The company is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28. Fortive's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortive's first-quarter earnings stands at 68 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. FTV anticipates revenues of $1.35 billion, which suggests growth of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

