Factors Likely to Influence Boston Beer's (SAM) Q2 Earnings

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 21. In the to-be-reported quarter, the company is anticipated to have registered top and bottom-line growth from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.23 per share, suggesting 10.8% growth from the year-earlier quarter's reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. For quarterly revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $661.1 million, suggesting a 9.7% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 107.8%. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 67.4%, on average.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Boston Beer has been witnessing a dismal earnings trend in the past year, driven by the ongoing impacts of the slowdown in the hard seltzer business and supply-chain headwinds. Revenues have been impacted by lower production and shipment volumes due to the slowdown in growth trends for the hard seltzer category in recent quarters.



Further, indirect volume adjustment costs due to the hard seltzer slowdown and higher material costs have been hurting margins. The persistence of these trends is likely to have weighed on the company’s top and bottom lines in the to-be-reported quarter. Boston Beer is expected to have been impacted by a decline in shipments in the Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head brands.



Nonetheless, Boston Beer’s robust brand portfolio and strategic initiatives are likely to have cushioned its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s continued focus on pricing, product innovation, growth of non-beer categories and brand development is likely to have boosted its operational performance and position in the market. Moreover, Truly has been a key growth driver for Boston Beer.



The company’s commitment to the three-point growth plan — focused on reviving its Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands, cost-saving initiatives, and innovation — is expected to have contributed to the quarterly performance.



The company is expected to have benefited from lower operating costs, including reduced advertising, promotional and selling expenses, driven by lower brand investments, particularly in media and production.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boston Beer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Boston Beer has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Philip Morris International PM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for PM’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days to $1.23 per share. The consensus estimate suggests 21.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Philip Morris’ top line is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.53 billion, which suggests a decline of 14% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Archer Daniels Midland ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The consensus mark for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $25.3 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels’ second-quarter earnings has moved up 3% to $1.74 per share in the past seven days. The consensus estimate for ADM indicates 30.8% growth from $1.33 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Colgate-Palmolive CL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings. The consensus mark for CL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.39 billion, which suggests 3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 71 cents per share. The consensus estimate for CL’s second-quarter earnings suggests a decline of 11.3% from the year-ago quarter.



