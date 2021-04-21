Factors Likely to Influence Albertsons (ACI) Q4 Earnings

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 numbers on Apr 26, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the quarter in review is pegged at $15.9 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 50 cents per share. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. This leading food and drug products retailer delivered an earnings surprise of 57.1%, in the last reported quarter.

Keys Aspects to Note

Albertsons’ top line in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have gained from growth in identical sales, which in turn is likely to have benefitted from surge in digital sales. Markedly, the company is witnessing rapid acceleration in online transactions amid the pandemic. To keep driving online traffic, the company has been investing toward boosting omni-channel capabilities. It has been expanding delivery solutions, curbside pickup facilities, digital payment options and making improvements to its app.



Apart from these, increased household spending on essentials and necessities amid the pandemic are also likely to have supported the company’s performance during the quarter. Moreover, its loyalty program has continued to witness rise in users, owing to strong customer engagement policies and attractive offers. In addition to these, the company’s prudent efforts to boost assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories as well as expansion in under penetrated markets are likely to have supported fourth-quarter performance.



However, adverse impacts stemming from higher selling, general & administrative expenses cannot be ruled out. Notably, the company has been incurring higher selling and administrative expenses due to incremental COVID-19 expenses along with other charges.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Albertsons this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Albertsons currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.00%.

