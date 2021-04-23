Factors Likely to Influence Aaron's (AAN) in Q1 Earnings

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, which has moved north 30% in the past 60 days. For quarterly revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $432.7 million in the reported quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.28%.

Key Factors to Note

Aaron’s has been benefiting from investments in customer servicing, advanced technologies, new store formats and strength in the digital business. Also, strong customer payment activity, improved lease portfolio size and a rise in retail sales bode well.



Further, the company has been witnessing solid online traffic, driven by customers’ increasing preference for affordable home products online. Moreover, gains from online customer acquisition and higher conversion rates stemming from improved inventory position are likely to have helped retain the positive momentum in the digital space.

Apart from these, its GenNext store strategy focused on remodeling stores via enhanced technologies, better brand image and expansion of products might have aided the company’s top line in the first quarter.



However, it likely to have witnessed elevated expenses related to COVID-19 along with higher advertising spend. Also, soft sales due to store closures in certain regions, stemming from the pandemic, might have hurt the first-quarter results.

The Aarons Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Aarons Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Aarons Company, Inc. Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aaron's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Aaron's has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Fox Corporation FOXA currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.64% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Gildan Activewear, Inc. GIL has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1, at present.



DISH Network Corporation DISH currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.64% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Aarons Company, Inc. (AAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fox Corporation (FOXA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.