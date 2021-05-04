Factors Likely to Impact Post Holdings' (POST) Q2 Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is likely to report a decline in the top and the bottom lines when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on May 6, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at approximately $1,412 million, which suggests a decline of 5.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 55 cents per share, which indicates a drop of 15.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Post Holdings’ bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5% in the last reported quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 6.4%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Post Holdings’ second-quarter performance is likely to have been affected by persistent softness in the Foodservice segment. Notably, sales and volumes in the Foodservice segment have been soft due to reduced outdoor dining trends amid the pandemic. This has led to lower demand from channels like full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, lodging, education and travel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales in the Foodservice segment is currently pegged at $316 million, which suggests a decline of $378 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Additionally, adverse impacts of elevated costs associated with the pandemic cannot be ruled out. Moreover, high input commodity costs, especially grain prices as well as rise in transportation expenses are a concern. Such downsides are likely to have put pressure on the company’s margins during the quarter in review.



Nevertheless, higher at-home consumption trends are likely to have been an upside. Moreover, the company’s Weetabix segment is performing well backed by gains from extruded products, biscuits, private label products and exports.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Post Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

