Factors Likely to Impact Pilgrim's Pride's (PPC) Q2 Earnings

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC is likely to register a decline in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2020 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has plunged 68.6% to 11 cents in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests a decline of 84.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Factors to Note

Pilgrim’s Pride has been witnessing weak macroeconomic conditions in Mexico, which is causing disruptions in consumer spending along with lower demand in the region. In fact, these factors put pressure on operating profit in Mexico in the first quarter. Moreover, the company has been witnessing higher wheat prices in the U.K., thanks to certain export restrictions as well as adverse impacts of unfavorable foreign currency rates. Apart from this, the impact of sluggish demand in foodservice channels amid the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have put pressure on the company’s performance in the second quarter.



Nevertheless, Pilgrim’s Pride has been benefiting from strength in Prepared Foods business under brands like Premium Pilgrims and Del Dia. These brands have been gaining from favorable consumer acceptance. Also, the company has been steadily augmenting marketing support of its brands. Moreover, Pilgrim’s Pride’s customer centric approach bodes well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pilgrim’s Pride this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Pilgrim’s Pride carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

