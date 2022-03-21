Factors Likely to Impact Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Q4 Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI is likely to register a marginal decline in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Mar 23, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $513.1 million, indicating a decline of 0.5% from the prior-year quarter.



The bottom line of this extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise is anticipated to decline year over year. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 68 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a decline from earnings of 97 cents reported in the year-ago period.



The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Harrisburg, PA-based company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.7%.

Key Factors to Note

On its last earnings call, management highlighted that Ollie's Bargain’s fourth-quarter comparable store sales comparisons would be challenging due to impressive performance last year as the top line gained from stimulus measures. It projected fourth-quarter comparable store sales to be flat to down 2% compared with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019.



Again, the company anticipates persistent headwinds in gross margin owing to ongoing supply chain challenges, including increased import and trucking costs as well as continued higher labor costs. SG&A expenses have also been increasing for quite some time now. In the last reported quarter, SG&A expenses increased due to higher selling expenses associated with 41 net additional stores and escalating wage rates in select markets.



Nonetheless, the company’s operating model of “buying cheap and selling cheap”, cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity and expansion of customer reward program — Ollie's Army might have provided some cushion. It has been making an effort to create an alignment between value-driven merchandise and customer demand.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ollie's Bargain this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ollie's Bargain has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

