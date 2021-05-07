Factors Likely to Impact Energizer Holdings' (ENR) Q2 Earnings

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR is likely to witness top- and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on May 10, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $615.9 million, which suggests an increase of 4.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, which has improved by a penny in the past 30 days. Further, this indicates a jump of 46% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.5% in the last reported quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Energizer Holdings’ second-quarter performance is likely to have gained from robust demand trends amid the pandemic. Increased stay-at-home practices have elevated the usage of various electronic devices, which in turn, led to increased demand for batteries and auto care products. Markedly, the company is witnessing strong sales momentum across categories in various markets.



Additionally, the company’s performance during the quarter in review is likely to have been supported by efforts to drive productivity. This includes streamlining international operations and optimizing manufacturing footprint. Apart from these, the company’s efforts to boost portfolio strength through well-chalked innovations and acquisitions are encouraging.



However, adverse impacts stemming from elevated selling, general and administrative expenses as well as rising costs associated with pandemic cannot be ruled out. The company has been incurring higher products costs on account of rise in air freight, tariffs as well as commodity and transportation expenses.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Energizer Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Energizer Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.17%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.41% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.

