Factors Likely to Decide Snap-On's (SNA) Fate in Q3 Earnings

Snap-on Inc. SNA is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 21. The global provider of professional tools, equipment and related solutions is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.35 per share, which suggests an increase of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved up 1.5% in the past 60 days. For third-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $982.7 million, which indicates growth of 4.4% from the prior-year quarters’ reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.2%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Snap-On’s Value Creation model, which aims at enhancing the franchise network, improving relationships with repair shop owners and managers, and expanding critical industries in emerging markets, has been serving as a key growth driver. The company has also been on track with various strategic principles and processes aimed at creating value in areas like Rapid Continuous Improvement (RCI). The RCI process, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness, generate savings and minimize costs, has been aiding sales and margins.



Management has been making efforts to boost customer services, and enhance manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities through RCI initiatives and further investments. The impacts of this along with its product innovation plans are likely to get reflected in the company’s third-quarter results.



Solid performances in OEM dealerships, strength in diagnostics and repair information products to independent repair shop owners and managers are anticipated to have contributed to the company’s top-line growth in the quarter under review. It has also been focused on leveraging capabilities in the automotive repair space and expanding the customer base, particularly in automotive repair and critical industries.



However, Snap-on has been witnessing direct costs, including direct labor, temporary factory closures, wages for quarantines associates, event cancellation fees, and health and safety-related expenses, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfavorable currency movements are also likely to have acted as deterrents in the third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Snap-on this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Snap-on has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

SnapOn Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

SnapOn Incorporated price-eps-surprise | SnapOn Incorporated Quote

