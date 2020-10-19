Factors Likely to Decide Snap-on's (SNA) Fate in Q3 Earnings

Snap-on Inc. SNA is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 22. In the last reported quarter, this global provider of professional tools, equipment and related solutions delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.6%. The company has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The consensus mark for the company’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.17 per share, which suggests a decline of 26.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark remained stable in the past 30 days. For third-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $804.4 million, which indicates a 10.8% decrease from the prior-year quarters’ reported figure.

What’s Hurting the Stock?

Snap-on is reeling under the ongoing tough economic environment stemming from the uncertain COVID-19 situation. Owing to this, it has been witnessing sluggish sales across all geographies. Further, the adverse impact from foreign currency translations remains a drag. In fact, management noted in its last earnings call that currency woes are likely to have persisted in the third quarter.



However, the company is making efforts, including cost-cutting initiatives and the Rapid Continuous Improvement (RCI) plan, to combat the uncertain COVID-19 impacts. Notably, its robust business model and focus on value-creation processes have been aiding the company’s earnings. Moreover, this RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and efficiency and generate savings, has been aiding margins. Such endeavors are likely to have provided some cushion to the company’s third-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Snap-onthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Snap-on carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -2.54%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Crocs CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.22% and a Zacks Rank #2.

