Factors Likely to Decide Skechers' (SKX) Fate in Q4 Earnings

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 3, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,534 million, indicating growth of 15.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share currently stands at 32 cents, suggesting an improvement of 33.3% from the year-ago period’s tally. However, we note that the consensus mark has dipped a penny over the past 30 days.



For 2021, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $6.18 billion, implying 34.4% growth from last year’s actuals. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings per share is pinned at $2.48, indicating a surge of 287.5% from the year-ago period’s reading.



This designer, developer, marketer and distributor of lifestyle and performance footwear has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.7%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Skechers’ greater emphasis on new line of products, store-remodeling projects, prudent inventory management and a momentum in direct-to-consumer business are likely to have contributed to SKX’s fourth-quarter performance. Management has been directing its resources for a while to enhance digital capabilities, including augmenting website features and mobile applications. Initiatives such as “Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store” and “Buy Online, Pickup at Curbside” are worth mentioning.



Skechers’ international business remains a significant sales driver. Management continues to expand SKX’s global reach in the footwear market through distribution networks, subsidiaries and joint ventures. Strong wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses owing to easing pandemic-led restrictions have been aiding the business for a while.



On its last earnings call, management expected sales between $1.51 billion and $1.56 billion and earnings in the band of 28-33 cents a share for the quarter under review. Skechers projected 2021 sales in the range of $6.15-$6.20 billion and earnings per share in the band of $2.45-$2.50.



While aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot ignore the global supply-chain issues and port congestions. Moreover, any deleverage in SG&A and operating expenses might have been deterrents. Any increase in labor costs as well as warehouse and distribution expenses might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Skechers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. price-eps-surprise | Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Quote

Skechers has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

More Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Macy's M currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.71% and a Zacks Rank of 1. M is likely to register a bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.97 suggests a substantial improvement from 80 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Macy's top line is expected to rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.44 billion, indicating an improvement of 24.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. M has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 313.5%, on average.



Gildan Activewear GIL currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. GIL is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 58 cents suggests an increase of 29% from the year-ago period’s reported number.



Gildan Activewear’s top line is expected to increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $731 million, suggesting growth of 5.9% from the prior-year quarter’s tally. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 85%, on average.



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +37.14% and a Zacks Rank #3. COTY is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 13.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s bottom line has been stable in the past seven days at 12 cents per share. However, the consensus estimate for earnings suggests a decline of 29.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. COTY delivered an earnings beat of 66.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



