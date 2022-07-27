Factors Likely to Decide Newell's (NWL) Fate in Q2 Earnings

Newell Brands Inc. NWL is expected to witness a year-over-year decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 29, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents, which suggests a decline of 16.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past seven days. For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.56 billion, indicating a decline of 5.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the Atlanta, GA-based company delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Newell has been witnessing elevated advertising and promotional expenses related to product launches and omni-channel investments. Ongoing inflationary pressures, mainly related to resin, sourced finished goods, transportation and labor, are likely to have been other concerns.



Industry-wide supply-chain disruptions, including port congestion, limited container availability, and shortage of labor and truck drivers, remain headwinds. These are likely to have dented its second-quarter performance.



However, solid demand, product innovation and robust core sales growth are anticipated to have been upsides. Strength in its e-commerce capabilities, including buy online and pick up in stores, and ship from store, is anticipated to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Newell has been witnessing continued improvement in the Writing Business, driven by some accelerated back-to-school orders and robust merchandising plans. Strength in the Sharpie and Paper Mate brands bodes well. The company also remains focused on product innovations in this category. These are expected to have provided some cushion to the top line in the second quarter.



On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management envisioned net sales of $2.52-$2.57 billion for second-quarter 2022, with core sales growth in the low-single digits. The company expected a normalized operating margin of 11.7-12.1% and normalized earnings of 45-48 cents per share.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Newell this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Newell currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -2.47%.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



