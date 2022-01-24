Factors Likely to Decide MarineMax (HZO) Fate in Q1 Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. HZO is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Jan 27, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $447.8 million, indicating an improvement of 8.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under review has been stable at $1.13 in the past 30 days. The figure suggests an increase of 8.7% from the year-ago period.



Notably, this Clearwater, FL-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin of 25%.

Factors to Note

MarineMax’s significant geographic reach, product diversification and stellar demand are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. We note that the company has mainly been benefiting as consumers embrace and enjoy the boating lifestyle. The company’s digitization endeavors have been helping it to better engage with customers.



The company’s investments in high-margin businesses such as finance, insurance, brokerage, marina and service operations bode well. Impressively, its strategic acquisitions have been playing a major role in driving the top line. MarineMax’s recent buyout of Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats, has further strengthened its position in the industry.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot ignore the ongoing supply chain issues and rising SG&A expenses. Industry experts cautioned that persistent supply chain issues may cause delivery delays.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MarineMax this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MarineMax has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Crocs CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.09% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.87 suggests a substantial improvement from $1.06 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Crocs’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $585.2 million, which indicates an improvement of 42.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%, on average.



Macy's M currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.71% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.97 suggests a substantial improvement from 80 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Macy's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.44 billion, which indicates an improvement of 24.5% from the prior-year quarter. M has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 313.5%, on average.



Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 40 cents suggests an increase of 100% from the year-ago reported number.



Levi Strauss’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.68 billion, which suggests growth of 21.1% from the prior-year quarter. LEVI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 66.6%, on average.



