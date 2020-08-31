Factors Likely to Decide Macy's (M) Fate in Q2 Earnings

Macy's, Inc. M is likely to register a decrease in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2020 numbers on Sep 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,511 million, suggesting a decline of about 36.7% from the prior-year reported figure.



In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line stands at a loss of $1.78 that narrowed by 9 cents over the past 30 days. In the year-ago period, the company had reported earnings of 28 cents a share.



Notably, this omni-channel fashion retailer’s bottom line has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing three quarters. In the last reported quarter, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.4%.

Factors to Note

Macy's is not immune to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect the loss of operating days on account of store closures at some point of time during the quarter. Also, the lower operating hours at reopened stores are likely to have adversely impacted the top line. Further, the decline in tourism owing to the pandemic has been also a deterrent.



Nonetheless, the company on its last earnings call had informed that the reopened stores have been performing better than anticipated. Also, digital sales remained strong in each market as stores reopened. In spite of the associated delivery cost due to the mix shift toward digital, management expects second-quarter gross margin to be better than the first quarter because of improved merchandise margin.



In an attempt to improve performance, Macy’s has been taking steps such as integration of operations as well as developing omnichannel capabilities. The company’s curbside pickup services have been receiving positive response from customers. Undoubtedly, the company has been focusing on cutting operating expenses, lowering capital expenditures and managing inventory. Additionally, the company is undertaking evaluation of store portfolio and technology improvements.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Macy’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Macy’s has an Earnings ESP of +5.81% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

