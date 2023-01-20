Factors Likely to Decide CACI's Fate This Earnings Season

CACI International CACI is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.33 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.1% year over year.

The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, the average surprise being -1.1%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming announcement.

CACI International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CACI International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CACI International, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

CACI's to-be-reported quarter's performance is likely to have benefited from its large pipeline of government projects. CACI has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, CACI won contracts worth $3.2 billion. Management secured several notable deals, including a $5.71 billion blanket purchase agreement from the U.S. Air Force to provide enterprise IT services under the Enterprise Information Technology as-a-Service Wave 1 contract.

The 10-year award is aimed at the transition of the Air Force from an in-house, base-centric, capability-based IT delivery model to an enterprise service delivery model to deliver secure, high-quality, cost-effective services that enable mission success. This will improve end-user experiences.

The company's total backlog as of Sep 30, 2022 was $24.9 billion. Back-to-back contract wins at regular intervals might have favored the to-be-reported quarter's performance.

Increasing inorganic revenue growth and continued margin expansion may get reflected in fiscal second-quarter results. Fixed-price contracts might have contributed to the second-quarter fiscal 2023 performance as well.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CACI this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Though CACI carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, it has an Earnings ESP of -0.30%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, MSCI MSCI, Meta Platforms META and Lam Research LRCX have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

MSCI carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.43%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 3.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSCI’s fourth-quarter earnings stands at $2.71 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 8%. It is estimated to report revenues of $565.2 million, which suggests growth of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Meta is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +10.48% at present. META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on three occasions, the average surprise being -2.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, suggesting a decline of 42.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $3.67. Meta’s quarterly revenues are estimated to decline 7.2% year over year to $31.2 billion.

Lam Research carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.42%. The company is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $9.96 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $5.1 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 20.3%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.