Factors Likely to Decide Aaron's (AAN) Fate in Q1 Earnings

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, which indicates a sharp decline of 67.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark has moved up by a penny in the past seven days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $552.8 million, indicating growth of 21.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



We expect the company’s first-quarter total revenues to increase 18.7% year over year to $541.5 million and the bottom line to decline 69.7% to 26 cents per share.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 7.7%. It delivered an earnings beat of 83.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Aaron’s has been reeling under lower lease revenues and reduced lease portfolio size. Also, increased provision for lease merchandise write-offs at Aaron's Business is likely to have dented the margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company has been witnessing sluggishness in the Aaron’s Business segment due to a reduced lease renewal rate, the lower exercise of early purchase options, a smaller same-store lease portfolio size and drab retail sales. High inflation and other challenging economic conditions have been concerning. Both its segments should have been impacted by continued softness in customer demand, particularly in its core product categories, including appliances, furniture and electronics, in the first half of the year.



However, AAN has been gaining from strategic investments in centralized lease decisioning, as well as digital payment and servicing platforms, the solid e-commerce business, strength in the GenNext store program, and gains from the BrandsMart buyout.



Its e-commerce platform has long been serving as a key growth driver on the back of increased website traffic and a higher conversion rate. Some other notable efforts are increased investments in digital marketing, improved shopping experience, same-day and next-day delivery services, personalization of products, and a broader assortment, including the latest product categories. Its express delivery program also bodes well.



The sturdy performance in GenNext stores is expected to have aided the company’s top line in the first quarter. Aaron’s newly acquired appliance and electronics retailer, BrandsMart, is likely to have strengthened its market position and expanded its customer base. The deal is expected to have aided Aaron’s top line in the first quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aaron's this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Aaron's has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -7.69%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Boyd Gaming BYD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. BYD is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $878.7 billion, suggesting 2.1% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boyd Gaming’s fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.47, suggesting 5% growth from the $1.40 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Marriott International MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. MAR is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.3 billion, suggesting 25.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marriott International’s fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.85, suggesting 48% growth from the $1.25 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Hyatt Hotels H currently has an Earnings ESP of +56.57% and a Zacks Rank #3. LVS is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, suggesting 24.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents, suggesting a 242.4% improvement from a loss of 33 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



