Factors Likely to Cast a Pall Over Nordstrom (JWN) Q2 Earnings

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 numbers on Aug 25, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the fashion specialty retailer recorded a negative earnings surprise of 84.30%. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter loss is pegged at $1.43, suggesting deterioration from earnings of 90 cents in the year-ago period. Notably, the consensus estimate has remained stable in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for sales is pegged at $2.31 billion, indicating a decline of 40.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Nordstrom’s top line in the second quarter is likely to have been hurt by store closures. Management in its last earnings call had announced to permanently close three Jeffrey specialty stores. This is in addition to the 16 full-line store closures announced earlier.



Moreover, softness in the average selling price might have taken a toll on Nordstrom’s full-price and off-price sales. The impending quarter’s performance is also expected to have been adversely impacted by consumers’ altered shopping pattern amid the coronavirus pandemic. Increased stay-at-home practice might have kept consumers from spending on apparels, shoes and other accessories.



Meanwhile, increased digital sales are likely to have aided the quarterly performance. Markedly, the company has been investing in technology and boosting e-commerce presence. This along with efforts to improve supply-chain and brand marketing is likely to have served as upsides.



Further, any increase in markdowns and deleverage on occupancy costs are likely to have pressurised gross profit margins.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

