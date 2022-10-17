Factors Likely to Affect Whirlpool (WHR) in Q3 Earnings

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, after the closing bell. The household appliance company is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings declines in the to-be-reported quarter.



For third-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.27 billion, suggesting a 4% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved down 0.7% in the past 30 days to $5.72, indicating a 14.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



However, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.2% in the last reported quarter. The bottom line beat estimates by 8.9%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note

Whirlpool has been reeling under global supply-chain disruptions and weak demand. Supply-chain disruptions have led to higher freight costs. These factors are likely to have marred the company’s margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call management predicted the inefficiencies across the supply chain, particularly in distribution and labor, to continue. It also anticipated the global cost inflation in steel and resins to remain a headwind. Inflationary pressures are likely to have significantly impacted the third-quarter 2022 performance.



However, the company has been undertaking cost-based pricing efforts to help offset raw material inflation. It has also been on track with early and decisive actions to protect margins and productivity amid the ongoing supply-chain constraints and significant inflationary pressures.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Whirlpool has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -4.59%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



BJ's Wholesale BJ has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. BJ is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.64 billion, suggesting 8.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 79 cents, suggesting a 13.2% decline from 91 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.



Charter Communications CHTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHTR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.89 billion, which suggests growth of 5.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Charter Communications’ quarterly earnings has moved up 0.4% in the past 30 days. However, the consensus estimate for earnings suggests 23.1% growth from the year-ago reported number. CHTR has delivered an earnings beat of 19.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ralph Lauren RL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank #3. RL is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 3.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s earnings of $2.07 per share has moved down 1.4% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a decline of 21% from 99 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. RL has delivered an earnings beat of 34.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



