Factors Likely to Affect Procter & Gamble's (PG) Q3 Earnings

The Procter & Gamble Company PG is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 20, before the opening bell. The company is expected to deliver sales and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, indicating 2.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days. For fiscal third-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $18.7 billion, suggesting 3.1% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.6%. Its bottom line beat estimates by 3.3%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Procter & Gamble has been gaining from improved productivity and persistent demand for cleaning products. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to reflect the benefits of continued strength in brands and appropriate strategies, which have been aiding organic sales growth. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for organic sales growth is pegged at 6%, which suggests an improvement from 4% reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans, which have been aiding its margins. PG has been witnessing cost savings and efficiency improvements across all facets of its business, driven by the productivity program. Its continued business investments and efforts to offset macro cost headwinds, and balanced top and bottom-line growth underscore its productivity efforts. Gains from productivity savings and pricing are expected to have aided margins and the bottom line in the fiscal third quarter.



However, it has been reeling under commodity cost inflation, higher transportation costs, and increased investments in products and packaging. These have been weighing on PG’s gross margin despite gains from productivity savings.



On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, Procter & Gamble predicted higher commodity and freight costs to persist throughout fiscal 2022. Also, it has been witnessing rising input costs. This is anticipated to have weighed on the fiscal third-quarter performance.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Procter & Gamble this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Procter & Gamble has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -1.10%.

