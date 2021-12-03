Factors Influencing Oxford Industries' (OXM) Q3 Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Dec 8, after the closing bell. The company is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, which suggests a substantial increase of 165.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of a loss of 44 cents. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $227.7 million, indicating a rise of 30% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 39.1%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Oxford Industries has been gaining from brand strength and solid performance in its direct-to-consumer channel, driven by the full-price business. The company's e-commerce business remains a key growth driver on the back of enhanced digital capabilities like ship from store, drive-to-store digital marketing, buy online pickup in store, reserve online pickup in store, virtual shopping appointments, and cross-channel customer service. Such endeavors are anticipated to contribute to the company's top line in the fiscal third quarter.



OXM's food and beverage unit is performing well on customer acquisitions. Its Tommy Bahama has also been witnessing growth, driven by knit tops and shorts in men's and women's. The brand remains focused on leveraging consumers' shifting preference for easy-to-wear and casual outfits. Meanwhile, the Lilly Pulitzer unit has been gaining from improved demand for woven dresses and continued momentum in its Lilly Luxletic activewear.



Driven by the factors, management expects sales of $220-$230 million and adjusted earnings of 20-30 cents per share for the fiscal third quarter.



However, ongoing COVID-related headwinds, including supply-chain disruptions, are anticipated to have been concerning. Also, the exit of Lanier Apparel is expected to hurt the top line in the quarter under review. On its last reported quarter's earnings call, management expected sales from Lanier Apparel to decline $25 million on a two-year basis.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Oxford Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Oxford Industries, Inc. Quote

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Oxford Industries this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Oxford Industries has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is anticipated to register an increase in the bottom and top lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's quarterly earnings moved up a penny in the last 30 days to $1.39 per share. The same suggests a 19.8% jump from the year-ago quarter's reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, suggesting a rise of 18.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Vail Resorts MTN currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.46% and a Zacks Rank #3. MTN is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's quarterly revenues is pegged at $195.1 million, indicating an improvement of 48.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vail Resorts' bottom line has improved significantly in the past 30 days to a loss of $3.66 per share. However, the loss estimate is wider than the $3.63 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. MTN has delivered an earnings beat of 17.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. PLAY is anticipated to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's quarterly revenues is pegged at $320.5 million, which suggests growth of 193.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave & Buster's quarterly earnings has moved up 20% in the past seven days to 12 cents per share, suggesting substantial growth from a loss of $1.01 reported in the year-ago quarter. PLAY has delivered an earnings beat of 201.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.