Factors Influencing Monster Beverage's (MNST) Q4 Earnings

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is likely to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25, after the closing bell. This beverage company is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has moved up 7.4% to 58 cents in the past 60 days. Moreover, this suggests a gain of 23.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 47 cents. Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,124 million, indicating growth of 10.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.2%. Moreover, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Monster Beverage Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Monster Beverage Corporation price-eps-surprise | Monster Beverage Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

Monster Beverage has been benefiting from increased at-home consumption trends due to the pandemic-led stay-at-home restrictions. Further, it has been witnessing improved trends in foot traffic at its largest convenience and gas channel since the latter half of second-quarter 2020. This is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter as well.



Also, continued strength in the energy drinks category even amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been driving its performance. The company is expected to continue its trend of delivering robust growth in the energy drinks business, thanks to its wide range of energy drink brands. Additionally, management has been optimistic about the significant growth potential of its Monster Energy brand. Also, product launches across the Monster family are expected to have driven the overall top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter.



We note that the company’s energy drink category, including Reign Total Body Fuel high-performance energy drinks and Reign Inferno thermogenic fuel high-performance energy drinks in the United States and outside, has been a significant growth driver. Also, Monster Beverage has been expanding its international operations in various markets — China, the EME region and Africa. Cumulatively, these are expected to have benefited the company’s fourth-quarter performance.



However, it continues to experience sluggishness in the foodservice on-premise channel. Unfavorable foreign currency movements also remain a drag. Also, the return of lockdowns and other restrictions due to a second COVID-19 wave in a number of countries, including the EMEA region, might have affected production in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monster Beverage this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Monster Beverage has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

