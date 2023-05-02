Factors Influencing Monster Beverage's (MNST) Q1 Earnings

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is expected to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after the closing bell. The beverage company is anticipated to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.69 billion, indicating growth of 11.2% from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 34 cents per share suggests growth of 21.4% from the 28 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved up 6.3% in the past 30 days.



We expect the company’s first-quarter net sales to grow 10.2% year over year to $1,673 million and the bottom line to rise 12% to 31 cents per share.



In the last reported quarter, the company posted a negative earnings surprise of 6.6%. It has also delivered a negative earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Monster Beverage Corporation Price and Consensus

Monster Beverage Corporation price-consensus-chart | Monster Beverage Corporation Quote

Key Factors to Note

Monster Beverage has been gaining from the continued strength in the energy drinks category and robust product innovation plans. It has been on track with price increases to wean the ongoing cost pressures. These are likely to have boosted the top and bottom-line performances in the first quarter.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management was optimistic about the global energy drinks category. The company has been poised to gain from growth in the Monster Energy family of brands, and strength in Strategic and Affordable energy brands. Gains from these segments are likely to get reflected in the company’s top line for the first quarter.



Monster Beverage has been committed to product launches and innovation to boost growth. The company has been introducing many products and expanding distribution in international markets, which have been aiding its performance.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call MNST stated that it intended to launch Monster Tour Water, a pure unflavored water line, in still and sparkling variants. Also, it announced the launch of a total wellness energy drink, Reign Storm, in March 2023 in four flavors. As part of an ongoing pan-EMEA launch, the company revealed plans to expand the distribution of its Monster Energy Lewis Hamilton 44 Zero Sugar Energy drink in additional 25 EMEA markets in the first quarter of 2023. This is expected to have aided revenues in the first quarter.



Monster Beverage has been implementing pricing actions to overcome the ongoing cost pressures. On its last reported quarter’searnings call it announced the implementation of additional price increases on a phased approach in the first half of 2023 in a number of international markets. Continued pricing actions are expected to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Monster Beverage has been witnessing strong US dollar, cost inflation related to increased energy expenses, particularly in EMEA. The company’s bottom line is expected to have been impacted by higher logistics costs, and unfavorable geographical and product sales, along with elevated ingredients and other input costs, comprising secondary packaging materials and increased co-packing fees. Also, a significant rise in distribution expenses, including increased fuel, freight and warehousing costs, is concerning.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monster Beverage this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Monster Beverage has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -3.51%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Nu Skin Enterprises NUS has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is expected to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $477.1 million, which suggests a decline of 21.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Nu Skin’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 33 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 56.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. NUS’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 7.4%, on average.



Post Holdings POST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank #2. POST is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, which suggests growth of 10.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Post Holdings’ quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days at 68 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 183.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 34.8%, on average.



TreeHouse Foods THS has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $849.03 million, which suggests a decline of 25.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse’s quarterly earnings has moved up 5.4% in the past 30 days to 39 cents per share, suggesting growth of 360% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. THS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average.



