Factors Influencing John Wiley & Sons' (JW.A) Q1 Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. JW.A is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings increased a penny in the past seven days to 6 cents. However, the same indicates a significant decline from 21 cents earned in the year-ago quarter. Further, the consensus mark for revenues is $420.1 million, suggesting a decline of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



However, the leading research and education company has delivered an earnings surprise of 22.9% for the past four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Consider

John Wiley is witnessing sluggishness in its Academic & Professional Learning segment for a while. The adverse COVID-19 impacts on print books, test prep and corporate training might have weighed on the unit’s performance in fiscal first quarter. In addition, the isolation measures with respect to the pandemic have been hurting the company’s Research and Education business. Tough market conditions for print books might have been an added deterrent. Aforementioned headwinds have most likely marred John Wiley’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



However, John Wiley’s digital initiatives including online learning and optimization program appear encouraging. These factors coupled with continued strength in its Education Services segment on solid gains from the mthree buyout might have provided some cushion to the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for John Wiley this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

John Wiley Sons, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

John Wiley Sons, Inc. price-eps-surprise | John Wiley Sons, Inc. Quote

John Wiley has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Signet SIG has an Earnings ESP of +38.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Costco COST has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.



General Mills GIS has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q2 2020, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +44.0%, five of our strategies returned +50.9%, +93.8%, +122.2%, +153.0%, and even +156.8%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q2 2020, while the S&P averaged +5.5% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +51.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.